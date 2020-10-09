Home

BIGGS David John A dear husband, father,
grandad, great grandad, brother,
uncle and friend.
Sadly passed away on
4th October 2020, aged 78.
Retired Police Officer Dave is survived by his wife Annie and his three sons Antony, Gary and John, his two brothers Colin and Peter, extended family and the local bowls community.
There will be a family ceremony at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 30th October at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be
made to Rowans Hospice at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2020
