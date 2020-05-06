Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Blake

Notice Condolences

David Blake Notice
Blake David Passed away peacefully at
QA Hospital on 16th April, aged 86.
Much loved brother of
Jean, Mick and Alan.
With deepest gratitude to everyone
at Bluebell Nursing Home for
Dave's care over the past four years.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
20th May at 2.45pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed
service but the funeral will be
available via weblink.
Dave has requested donations to
The Rowans Hospice which can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Eastney
on 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -