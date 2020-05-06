|
Blake David Passed away peacefully at
QA Hospital on 16th April, aged 86.
Much loved brother of
Jean, Mick and Alan.
With deepest gratitude to everyone
at Bluebell Nursing Home for
Dave's care over the past four years.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
20th May at 2.45pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed
service but the funeral will be
available via weblink.
Dave has requested donations to
The Rowans Hospice which can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Eastney
on 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on May 6, 2020