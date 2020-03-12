|
CROOKDAKE David It is with great sadness the
family of David announces his
passing on 27th February 2020
at the age of 83 years.
David passed away peacefully at
the Queen Alexandra Hospital and
will be lovingly remembered by his
wife of 46 years, June, his daughters,
Karen and Claire, his three
grandchildren, Kayleigh, Sam and
Rosie and his five great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Blendworth at
1.00pm on Friday 20th March followed by burial at South Downs Natural Burial Site (Sustainability Centre) at 2.15pm.
All are welcome to attend.
No flowers thank you.
Please make any charitable donations to direct to The Gurkha Welfare Trust P.O.Box 2170, 22 Queen Street, Salisbury, SP2 2EX.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 12, 2020