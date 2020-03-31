|
Crookdake David June and family would like to thank friends and acquaintances for their flowers, cards and words of condolence. A special thank you to the wonderful QA staff for their care of David and to Rev'd Cannon (Wendy) for her words of comfort and wonderful service. We also wish to thank the staff including the horse owners at the Sustainability Centre for easing such a sad day and a very special thank you to Barrells Funeral Directors for their dignified and caring help and for recommending Flowers by Alison.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 31, 2020