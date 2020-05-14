|
|
|
FAITHFULL David Passed away peacefully on
7th May 2020, aged 84.
Much loved husband of Christa (deceased), loving father of Andrew, Karen and Michael and grandfather of Laura, Thomas, William and Matthew.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium
on 29th May 2020 at 12noon.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any enquiries please contact the
Co-operative Funeralcare, Southsea, tel 02392 832151.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 14, 2020