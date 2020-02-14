|
|
|
David Harris Happy Valentines Day Darling - 50 years.
My darling husband David...
How much I love you and how very special you are to me. You mean the world to me today and always, you were a wonderful husband and I love you with all my heart.
A man I shared all my hopes and dreams with. I just want to say thank you for being a wonderful husband,
I'm so glad you shared your life with me. I love you darling and I always will until we meet again one day from your ever loving wife Vera xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2020