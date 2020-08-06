Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Harrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Harrop

Notice Condolences

David Harrop Notice
Harrop David John Passed away peacefully on
20th July 2020, aged 92.
Much loved husband of Sheila.
Loving father and grandfather
of David, John, Lee and Ross.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Ann's Hill Cemetery on
13th August at 10.00 am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare Rowner on 02392 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -