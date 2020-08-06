|
Harrop David John Passed away peacefully on
20th July 2020, aged 92.
Much loved husband of Sheila.
Loving father and grandfather
of David, John, Lee and Ross.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Ann's Hill Cemetery on
13th August at 10.00 am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southern Co-Operative Funeralcare Rowner on 02392 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 6, 2020