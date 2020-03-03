|
|
|
HEAP David Thompson
Lt Cdr RN (retd) Died peacefully
after a short illness at
Eastfield Nursing Home, Liss
on 24th February 2020 aged 93.
Much loved husband of Elise Kingman (from Montreal), father to Julian & Pippa, uncle to Jeremy, Fay, Hilly & Simon, brother-in-law to Bim Lennox Black. Much cared for by kind staff, neighbours & friends.
Funeral service & burial at
Hambledon Church, PO7 4RT
Monday 16th March 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only. Donations to
The Rosemary Foundation. (cheques
only please payable to the charity)
Donations and enquires to
Michael Miller Funeral Directors,
01730 233244
'He left quietly on the morning tide
to be reunited with Elise.'
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 3, 2020