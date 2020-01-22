Home

David James Notice
James David Jack
'Dave' Dave has completed his final staircase and is now resting peacefully
in his teepee in the sky.
We will be lost without our Chief.
Love, Betty, Debra, Tracy, Gabrielle, Duncan and Families xxxxx
Funeral service to be held on
30th January at 1.00 pm at
Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel.
All Welcome.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired made payable to
Rowans Hospice can be sent care of
A. H. Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 22, 2020
