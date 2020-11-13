Home

David Larwood

David Larwood Notice
Larwood David John The family of David are deeply saddened to announce his passing
on 25th October, aged 83 years.
Funeral to be held at The Oaks
on Wednesday 25th November at 1.45pm. Family only flowers,
but donations to The Rowans in his memory would be most appreciated.
Donations can be made online at
www.funeralcare.co.uk or by cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
Hants PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 13, 2020
