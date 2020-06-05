|
|
|
Leeming David William My lovely Dave
You left me so suddenly I didn't get to say goodbye and
say I love you one more time.
My heart is truly broken now
you are not by my side.
You were my husband,
my best friend, my everything and
I am lost without you.
I miss and love you more
than words can say.
Your ever loving Joan xxx
Funeral to be held at The Oaks
on the 15th June at 10.45am.
No flowers by request
Donations to https://davidleeming.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2020