LIPPIETT David John Who sadly passed away at Beechwood Nursing Home, Rowlands Castle on 11th December 2019 aged 81 years.

Beloved husband of Pamela
who will be sadly missed by his children, grandchildren and all his family & friends.

David's family only will be attending a private funeral service and they thank you for affording them privacy at this time.

There will be a Celebration of David's Life held in the New Year to which all those who knew David will be invited to attend.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 23, 2019
