Marshall David Cyril Passed away peacefully on
28th January 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Eileen,
father of Stephen and Sarah and
grandad of Harvey and Lily.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel on Monday
9th March 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Cancer Research UK c/o
Cooperative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity St, Fareham, PO16 7SJ.
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 12, 2020