Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
David Martin
MARTIN David John Sadly passed away on 15th October
at Queen Alexandra Hospital aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Dot and loving father to Susan & Peter, son-in-law Steve and daughter-in-law Sherry,
and loving grandfather to
Matthew and Nicholas.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral will take place at
Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd November at 11.00am.
Due to Covid it will be family members only. Immediate family flowers only,
but if desired donations can be made to 'Parkinson's UK' c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High Street, Cosham PO6 3AZ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2020
