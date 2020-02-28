|
|
|
Mayhead David Michael Passed away peacefully on
14th February 2020, aged 88 years.
You will be missed.
There are no words to describe
how we feel losing you.
Never will you be forgotten.
God bless. Dolly (Clare), Ron and family.
Will always be remembered.
Rest in peace. God bless.
Kev and Clare
A much loved uncle who
will be sadly missed.
Ron and Liz.
A man who loved a laugh.
Never forgotten.
Jane, Andy and family x
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 6th March at 2.45pm.
Flowers may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road,
Portsmouth, PO1 5PA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2020