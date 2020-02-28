Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
David Mayhead

David Mayhead Notice
Mayhead David Michael Passed away peacefully on
14th February 2020, aged 88 years.

You will be missed.
There are no words to describe
how we feel losing you.
Never will you be forgotten.
God bless. Dolly (Clare), Ron and family.

Will always be remembered.
Rest in peace. God bless.
Kev and Clare

A much loved uncle who
will be sadly missed.
Ron and Liz.

A man who loved a laugh.
Never forgotten.
Jane, Andy and family x

Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 6th March at 2.45pm.
Flowers may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road,
Portsmouth, PO1 5PA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2020
