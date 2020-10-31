|
|
|
Peachey David Anthony Passed away peacefully in the
Rowans Hospice on 23rd October
after a short illness aged 83 years.
Dave will be sadly missed by his
Wife Ann and all his loving family.
A service in celebration of Dave's life will be held on Monday 9th November at The Oaks Crematorium.
Due to number restrictions
attendance is by invitation only
and please no black to be worn.
Family flowers only although
donations are being gratefully
received for 'The Rowans Hospice',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Copnor
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 31, 2020