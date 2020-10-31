Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Peachey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Peachey

Notice Condolences

David Peachey Notice
Peachey David Anthony Passed away peacefully in the
Rowans Hospice on 23rd October
after a short illness aged 83 years.
Dave will be sadly missed by his
Wife Ann and all his loving family.
A service in celebration of Dave's life will be held on Monday 9th November at The Oaks Crematorium.
Due to number restrictions
attendance is by invitation only
and please no black to be worn.
Family flowers only although
donations are being gratefully
received for 'The Rowans Hospice',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Copnor
Portsmouth, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -