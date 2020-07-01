Home

David Platts

David Platts Notice
PLATTS David Passed away
24th June 2020 at
Petersfield Hospital, aged 77.
Former Paramedic and owner of Farringdons Pet Care Centre in Petersfield.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Sandra, their children and their granddaughter, Evie.
Private funeral due to Covid-19.
No flowers and donations may be
made in his memory for a memorial garden, Cedar Ward, Petersfield Hospital (cheques only please,
payable to S Weston) c/o
Michael Miller and Partners Ltd,
27A High Street, Petersfield,
GU32 3JR, Tel:01730 233244
Published in Portsmouth News on July 1, 2020
