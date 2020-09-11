Home

Tegerdine David Passed away peacefully at home on
the 29th August 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved Husband of the late
June Tegerdine, now reunited
with the love of his life.
Loving Father, Grandad, Brother,
Uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 25th September 2020 at 12.30 pm.
Sadly due to social distancing guidelines this will be a closed service.
The family will be organising a memorial service at a later date.
Please do not send flowers, if desired, donations can be made to HASAG
via the just giving page www.funeralcare.co.uk
Any queries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 11, 2020
