WALKER David Passed away peacefully in his sleep
at home on 8th February 2020,
aged 83 years.
David will be very sadly missed
by his loving wife Lallie,
family and all that knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 9th March 2020 at Portchester Crematorium,
Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 8NE
at 10:30am.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, can be made payable by cheque to British Heart Foundation or
Masonic Charitable Foundation, with David's name on the reverse and sent c/o A.G. Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road,
Portsmouth, PO2 7JN
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2020