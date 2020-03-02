Home

A G Stapleford & Sons
6 Powerscourt Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 7JN
023 9298 4828
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30
Portchester Crematorium
Upper Cornaway Lane
Portchester, Fareham
View Map
David Walker Notice
WALKER David Passed away peacefully in his sleep
at home on 8th February 2020,
aged 83 years.
David will be very sadly missed
by his loving wife Lallie,
family and all that knew him.

The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 9th March 2020 at Portchester Crematorium,
Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 8NE
at 10:30am.

No flowers please but donations,
if desired, can be made payable by cheque to British Heart Foundation or
Masonic Charitable Foundation, with David's name on the reverse and sent c/o A.G. Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road,
Portsmouth, PO2 7JN
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2020
