Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Witt

Notice Condolences

David Witt Notice
Witt David Leslie Sadly passed away on
12th December 2019, aged 73.
A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather & Brother.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12.30.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired can
be made on David's tribute site at www.funeralcare.co.uk or by cheque made payable to Pancreatic Cancer UK can be sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157, Fratton Road,
Portsmouth, PO1 5ER.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -