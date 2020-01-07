|
|
|
Witt David Leslie Sadly passed away on
12th December 2019, aged 73.
A much loved Husband, Father, Grandfather & Brother.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 12.30.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired can
be made on David's tribute site at www.funeralcare.co.uk or by cheque made payable to Pancreatic Cancer UK can be sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157, Fratton Road,
Portsmouth, PO1 5ER.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 7, 2020