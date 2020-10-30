|
Atkins Deanne Muriel (Dee) Passed away on 17th October at Queen Alexander Hospital,
aged 79, after a short illness.
Loved always and will be sadly missed by husband Alan,
daughters Ingrid and Heidi,
and all her family and friends.
Alan will miss their chats in the
garden and has asked Dee to keep
the door open for him.
The funeral service will take place
on 16th November at 10.00 at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome
but donations are preferred via
www.deanneatkins.muchloved.com
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
31 North St, Emsworth, PO10 7DA.
Tel 01243 376458
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 30, 2020