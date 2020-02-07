|
|
|
NICHOLSON Deborah
(nee Toovey) Passed away 24th January, aged 63.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, will be greatly
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only, but donations
if desired, in support of Renal and
Respiratory Departments at
QA Hospital, Portsmouth for thanks
for their care and hard work.
Cheques payable to Portsmouth
Hospitals Charity (Renal/Respiratory
Unit). Donations can be sent c/o
M Coghlan Ltd, Funeral Directors,
Westbury Road, Fareham, PO16 7XU
Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 7, 2020