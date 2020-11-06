|
|
|
O'NEILL Denis George Joseph It is with much sadness
we announce that Denis
passed away peacefully
on 20th October 2020,
aged 97 years.
Deeply loved and greatly
missed by his family,
he will be forever in our hearts.
His funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 9th November at 12 o'clock.
Family flowers only by request but
any donations in memory of Denis
to go please to Dementia UK:
https://www.dementiauk.org
/support-us/donate .
Any enquiries to
Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Road,
Drayton, Portsmouth, Hampshire,
PO6 1PA. Telephone 02392 221299.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 6, 2020