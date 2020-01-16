Home

Denis Riley

Denis Riley Notice
RILEY Denis Retd Sergeant in the RAF
as Chief Technician.

Latterly with Marconi and
BAE Systems.

Denis sadly passed away at home,
aged 76 years.

In his younger days, Denis played for the Portsmouth Football Club Youth.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.

Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020 in Portchester Crematorium,
North Chapel, at 12.45pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations for the RSPCA are being received by

South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 16, 2020
