BRADEY Dennis Bertram Beloved Brother and Uncle, passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on
22nd March, aged 89 years.
A service in celebration of Dennis's life will be held on Thursday 9th April,
10.15am at Portchester Crematorium.
Unfortunately due to situation at the moment only immediate family
are able to attend.
A memorial event for Dennis is planned for later in the year to which all friends and family will be invited.
No flowers by request, although donations are being gratefully received
for 'Dementia UK', and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG (023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 2, 2020