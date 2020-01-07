|
|
|
MOSELY Dennis Thomas Aged 94 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Drayton on
Thursday 2nd January 2020.
Will be sadly missed by his family.
Funeral Service at Portchester
Crematorium, Friday 10th January at 9.30 am. Family flowers only,
but if desired donations may be sent to Cancer Research UK c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA.
After the service, the family invite you to join them for refreshments at
The Carlton Club, Portsdown Avenue, PO6 1EJ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 7, 2020