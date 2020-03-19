Home

Derek Ikens Notice
Ikens Derek Derek passed away on
Sunday 8th March, aged 77 years.
Derek was a very special and
much loved gentleman and
he will be very sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on
Thursday March 26th 2020 in
Portchester Crematorium at 10.45am.
Flowers welcome and donations
if desired, can be made online
or alternatively by cheque, payable to,
World Wildlife Foundation (WWF)
and can be sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire,
PO2 7JN Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 19, 2020
