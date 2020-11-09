|
|
|
TILBURY Derek Aged 73 years, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family
on Tuesday 3rd November 2020.
He fought so very fiercely for so
long and now for him there is no
more pain and suffering.
His family are devastated beyond words to lose him. He will be agonizingly missed by his dear wife Pauline, daughters Amanda, Sally and
Jennifer, son Darren and their families.
Derek's funeral will take place on Tuesday 24th November at 11.30am at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium, pausing in tribute en route at his place of work in Old Reservoir Road
at 10.50am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations payable to
Cancer Research UK, may be sent c/o
Barrells Funeral Directors, 245
Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA.
My darling Husband Derek,
we had 48 wonderful years together,
I wish with all my heart it could
have been more.
You were the best Husband, Dad and
Grandad we could have wished for.
I miss you so much already.
You were the love of my life
and always will be.
Sleep peacefully my darling.
Love you to the moon and back.
Always and forever,
your ever loving wife Pauline xxxx
Our precious Dad and Grandad,
words cannot express how
devastated we are that you are gone.
You were an incredible Dad and
Grandad, who always gave us all
so much love, support and time.
We are so proud of how unbelievably
hard you worked all of your life and
you leave behind the legacy and
Tilbury Metals and all of us.
You were extraordinarily strong,
brave and courageous and fought
with everything you had until the
very end - our little fighter!
We are all utterly heartbroken and life
will never be the same without you.
We will sorely miss you and think
of you all the time.
We love you with all our hearts and
will never forget your cheeky smile!
You can rest now Dad. Sleep tight.
With all our love always and forever.
Amanda, Steve, Andrew, Gemma and
Sam, Sally, Scott, Jack and Finley,
Darren, Jess, Lee, Megan and Emma,
Jen, Lee, Reuben and Lexia xxxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 9, 2020