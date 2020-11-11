|
|
|
EDMUNDS Diana Jane The beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away in the early hours on Saturday 7th November.
You will be sadly missed by all your family and friends, you made us what we are and how to love each other unconditionally. We will never forget you - SLEEP PEACEFULLY.
Service at The Oaks Crematorium Havant on Wednesday 25th November by invitation only please.
No flowers please donations to
Marie Curie c/o M Coghlan Ltd
129 Forton Road, Gosport PO12 4TQ
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 11, 2020