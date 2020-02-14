|
|
|
HOLT Diana Mary Peacefully passed away on the
11th February 2020, aged 90 years.
The Funeral Service is to be held
at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 24th February at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please.
However, donations, if desired can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk and selecting Tributes & Donations,
or by cheque payable to either
Hart Plain Church or
Portsmouth Hospital Charity & sent
c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2020