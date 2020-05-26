Home

DUFFIN Diane Molly Passed away peacefully at home on 13th May 2020
aged 79 years.
Diane will be very sadly missed
by her loving family and friends.

The funeral service
will be held on Tuesday 9th June
at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11:30am.
Regrettably only immediate
family may attend.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to Myeloma UK
and sent c/o Solent Funeral Services, 109 Stoke Road, Gosport PO12 1LR
Published in Portsmouth News on May 26, 2020
