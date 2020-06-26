Home

Donald Cornborough Notice
CORNBOROUGH Donald Albert Passed away peacefully
at home with his family
at his bedside on
17th June 2020
aged 94 years.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Moreen and all his loving family.

Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Friday 3rd July 2020.
This will be family attendance only,
due to the current restrictions in place.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Rowans Hospice with thanks for all their wonderful support and care.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 26, 2020
