Wesley Donald Edwin Sadly passed away on 15th August,
aged 86 years.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium
on Friday 4th September at 9.30am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
if you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers by request.
If desired, donations can be made to Dementia UK at www.funeralcare.co.
uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
Tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 22, 2020