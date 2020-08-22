Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wesley

Notice Condolences

Donald Wesley Notice
Wesley Donald Edwin Sadly passed away on 15th August,
aged 86 years.
He will be very sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium
on Friday 4th September at 9.30am.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted,
if you wish to attend, please confirm with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers by request.
If desired, donations can be made to Dementia UK at www.funeralcare.co.
uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
Tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -