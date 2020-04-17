Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Downs Funeral Service Ltd (Denmead, Waterlooville)
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6NN
02392 231567
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Cook

Notice Condolences

Doreen Cook Notice
COOK Doreen May
Nee Allen Of Southbourne
Widow of John.

Who sadly passed away
in Kings Lodge, Bosham on the
10th April 2020, aged 83 years.

Much loved mother of Barbie, Simon and Maria, Grandmother of Kirstie, Susie, Daniel, Hayley and Ashley and Great Grandmother of Tanya, Megan,
J J, Luke, Oliver and Oscar who will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.

Funeral service to take place shortly.

Family flowers only please.

Donations are being received for Diabetes UK.

Donations may be made by either going to Doreen's Just Giving page

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
doreencook

or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to

South Downs Funeral Service,
The Old Post Office House,
Hambledon Road,
Denmead,
Hants,
PO7 6NN.
Tel: 023 9223 1567.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -