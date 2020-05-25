Home

Doreen Hill Notice
Hill Doreen Formerly of Greenfield Rise, Cowplain, passed away peacefully
on 8th May 2020, aged 101 years.
Much loved by her family, friends
and care home family.
She will be very sadly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium
on 01 June 2020 at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made
at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributesanddonations
or payable by cheque to Age UK
c/o Co-Operative Funeralcare,
37a London Road, Cowplain. PO8 8DF
Tel 02392 254490
Published in Portsmouth News on May 25, 2020
