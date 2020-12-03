|
|
|
PECKHAM Doreen Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
24th November 2020, aged 86 years.
Doreen will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Jackie and Tracey and their husbands Jim and Neil, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Doreen is now reunited with
her loving husband Roy.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 18th December in St Mary's Church, Fratton Road, Fratton, Portsmouth PO1 5PA at 10:30am, followed by the committal in Kingston Cemetery, St Mary's Road,
Portsmouth PO1 5PQ at 11am. Due to Government Guidelines please only attend the funeral service if you are personally invited by Doreen's family.
Flowers are welcome from all and can be sent c/o A.G. Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road,
Portsmouth, PO2 7JN
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2020