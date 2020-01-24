Home

THORN Doreen Mary
(Dot) Peacefully passed
away at the age of 95, at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
7th January, after a short illness.
Her wicked sense of humour and quick wit will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.
Funeral service at
Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 12:45.
Donations (in lieu of flowers)
to the Rowans Hospice very much appreciated c/o Taylor & Wallis
Funeral Directors, 125-127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham. PO16 9UF
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 24, 2020
