Colbourne Doris Kate Passed away peacefully on
14th September 2020, aged 97.
Much loved by her many
nieces and nephews.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th October at 1.00pm.
Sadly due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 30, 2020