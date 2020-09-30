Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Colbourne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Colbourne

Notice Condolences

Doris Colbourne Notice
Colbourne Doris Kate Passed away peacefully on
14th September 2020, aged 97.
Much loved by her many
nieces and nephews.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th October at 1.00pm.
Sadly due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -