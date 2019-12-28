|
Coley Doris Irene
'Dot' Passed away peacefully in Bluewater Care Home on 19th December,
aged 97 years.
A service in celebration of Dot's life
will be held on Friday 10th January,
11.15am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Dot are very welcome
to attend. No flowers by request although donations are being gratefully received for 'Age UK', and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG. (023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 28, 2019