ELLCOME Dorothy
(Dot) Formerly of Copnor Road, Portsmouth, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Woodland Court Care Home Portchester on 17th December 2019.
Much loved mother of Ivor Kenneth,
loving mother-in-law of Jo and a devoted grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral Service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 3pm
in the South Chapel.
Forever Together Funeral Care
197 Allaway Avenue
Paulsgrove
PO6 4HG
Telephone 02392382444
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 30, 2019
