JONES Dorothy Edith Passed away on
15th May 2020, aged 97 years, at QA Hospital.
Wife of the late Edmund Sydney Jones, mum to Richard, Diana and Alison. Funeral to be held in Portchester Crematorium on Monday 1st June at 11.15am. Due to current guidelines only immediate family will be present. Family flowers only, but if desired, donations to the Macular Society or Marie Curie may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711 or via www.coghlan.net/funeral-notices
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2020
