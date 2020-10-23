|
|
|
OXENHAM Dorothy Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 15 October, aged 101.
A much loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma, she will be missed greatly by all her family and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral by invitation only will
take place at Havant Crematorium
on 9th November 2020.
If desired, donations may be made to the Stroke Association via J Edwards, Funeral Directors at 13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville PO7 7TU.
Tel. 02392 453549.
