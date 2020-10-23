Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Oxenham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Oxenham

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Oxenham Notice
OXENHAM Dorothy Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 15 October, aged 101.
A much loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma, she will be missed greatly by all her family and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral by invitation only will
take place at Havant Crematorium
on 9th November 2020.
If desired, donations may be made to the Stroke Association via J Edwards, Funeral Directors at 13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville PO7 7TU.
Tel. 02392 453549.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -