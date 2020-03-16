Home

PERRINS Dorothy Sadly passed away on February 20th 2020.
An extra special Mum,
Nan and Grandma who will be
greatly missed by her children
Lorraine, Ken, Jane and Grandchildren Laura, Sarah, Jon and Will.
The Funeral Service is being held
on Tuesday 31st March at
The Oaks Crematorium,
Havant at 11.30am.
All who knew Dorothy
are welcome to attend.
No flowers please.
Donations welcome, if desired to
the Rosemary Foundation.
A donation box will be available
after the service.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 16, 2020
