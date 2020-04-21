Home

HARMAN Dottie (Robbins) Passed away peacefully on
13 April 2020, aged 90 years.

Will be sadly missed by her 3 children, Christopher, Graham, Samantha,
her 9 Grandchildren and
her 8 Great Grandchildren.

Service at Portchester Crematorium
on 23 April 2020.
Sadly due to current situation,
family members only to attend funeral.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Alzheimer's Society.
Links to view service obtained via
Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Rd,
Drayton, PO6 1PA
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 21, 2020
