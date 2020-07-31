|
|
|
Bainbridge Edith (Hilda) Passed away peacefully on
24th July 2020, aged 98.
Much loved Mum of Edward,
Ann & Derek and loving Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and Aunt.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August 2020 at 3.30pm. Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity St, Fareham PO16 7SJ.
Telephone: 01329 280249.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 31, 2020