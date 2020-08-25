Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Downs Funeral Service Ltd (Denmead, Waterlooville)
The Old Post Office House
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6NN
023 92 231567
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Jenkins

Notice Condolences

Edith Jenkins Notice
JENKINS Edith Winifred 'Peggy' Who sadly passed away in Denmead Grange on the 6th August 2020 aged 97 years after a long and happy life.

Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving husband David, son Paul, daughters Helen and Julia and all her many family and friends.

A private funeral service, due to the current situation, will take place in All Saints Church, Denmead on Thursday 27th August 2020 at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please.

Donations are being received for
All Saints Church, Denmead.

Donations may be made by sending a cheque made payable to the church to

South Downs Funeral Service,
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead, Hants, PO7 6NN.
Tel: 023 9223 1567.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -