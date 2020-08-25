|
JENKINS Edith Winifred 'Peggy' Who sadly passed away in Denmead Grange on the 6th August 2020 aged 97 years after a long and happy life.
Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving husband David, son Paul, daughters Helen and Julia and all her many family and friends.
A private funeral service, due to the current situation, will take place in All Saints Church, Denmead on Thursday 27th August 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received for
All Saints Church, Denmead.
Donations may be made by sending a cheque made payable to the church to
South Downs Funeral Service,
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead, Hants, PO7 6NN.
Tel: 023 9223 1567.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 25, 2020