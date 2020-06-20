|
VOLLER Edith May (Edie)
nee Hatch Passed away on Monday 15 June,
aged 94 years.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium, S.Chapel, on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 2.30pm.
Son Malvin and wife Isabel, Grandsons Richard and Robert and partners and Gt.Grandaughters wish to thank the Carers, District Nurses and
Rowans 'Hospice at Home' team for
all their help and support.
Donations, if desired, by cheque, payable to The Rowans Hospice and sent c/o Co-op Funeralcare, Waterlooville, PO7 7DU or online at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on June 20, 2020