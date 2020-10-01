|
PHILLIPS Edmund James "Ted"
Lt Cdr RN retd. It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Edmund James Phillips ( Ted),
Lt Commander RN Retd.
Ted passed away at the grand age of 88 on 18th September 2020.
Ted had a fantastic spirit for life and lived every day to the full.
Ted will be greatly missed by his wife Audrey, family, extended family, friends and colleagues.
It is with regret that due to covid -19 attendance is by invitation only.
Ted's funeral will be held on 6th October 2020 at St James Church, Clanfield in honour of the place that Ted called home as a young boy, before venturing into the Navy, and later in life before marrying Audrey, at the tender age of 83.
His family would welcome a retiring collection for St James Church Teignmouth and to his final church community of St James in Clanfield.
Please contact Michael Miller & Partners Ltd, 113 London Road, Horndean, Hants PO8 0BJ: email [email protected] if you would like to send condolences or a donation or wish to request access to the web link for Ted's funeral.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 1, 2020