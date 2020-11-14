Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Drackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Drackett

Notice Condolences

Edward Drackett Notice
Drackett Edward (Eddie) John Peacefully passed away at
home in Emsworth surrounded by his loving family on
8th November 2020, aged 80.

Eddie (Drive), devoted husband of Lynda, much loved father to Lynette and Suzanne, father-in-law to Russell and Magnus, adoring grandad to
Edward, Harry and Evie.
We have wonderful happy memories
to cherish in our hearts forever.

The family are sorry but due to current Covid circumstances a private funeral service is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations to Rowans Hospice, if desired, C/O Staunton Funeral Services, 10 Market Parade, Havant, Hampshire, P09 1QF
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -