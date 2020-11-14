|
|
|
Drackett Edward (Eddie) John Peacefully passed away at
home in Emsworth surrounded by his loving family on
8th November 2020, aged 80.
Eddie (Drive), devoted husband of Lynda, much loved father to Lynette and Suzanne, father-in-law to Russell and Magnus, adoring grandad to
Edward, Harry and Evie.
We have wonderful happy memories
to cherish in our hearts forever.
The family are sorry but due to current Covid circumstances a private funeral service is to take place.
Family flowers only but donations to Rowans Hospice, if desired, C/O Staunton Funeral Services, 10 Market Parade, Havant, Hampshire, P09 1QF
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 14, 2020