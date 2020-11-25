Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Notice Condolences

Edward Marshall Notice
MARSHALL Edward Passed away peacefully at
Springfield Nursing Home on
9th November, aged 80 years.
He will be sadly missed by
Colin, Stephen and Debbie,
and grandchildren.
Now at peace and reunited with
his wife of 53 years, Rosalind.
Funeral service will be at
North End Baptist Church on
Friday 4th December at midday
followed by burial at Milton Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions please
contact the family if wishing to attend.
Flowers welcome and donations if
desired, by cheque to Dementia UK
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, 380
London Road, Waterlooville. PO7 7TA
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 25, 2020
